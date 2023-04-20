Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 14,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PMAY. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,560,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 504,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 351,790 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 101,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $1,960,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $439.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

