Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,445 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $133.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.40 and its 200-day moving average is $131.00. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

