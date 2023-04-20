Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 282 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,658 shares of company stock worth $5,467,791 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $279.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.44. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

