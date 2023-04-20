Spinnaker Trust Sells 2,223 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:MRK opened at $114.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $116.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.
Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.
In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
