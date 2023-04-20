Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in AON by 4,109.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after buying an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after purchasing an additional 551,932 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 6,802.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,820 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Insider Transactions at AON

AON Price Performance

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $329.07 on Thursday. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.05.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Articles

