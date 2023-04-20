Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 838,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the period. Visa comprises 6.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $174,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $232.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.90 and a 200 day moving average of $213.73. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.30.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

