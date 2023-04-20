Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.36.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $144.55 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.28 and a 200-day moving average of $149.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $144,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,252,690.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

