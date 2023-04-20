Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 10,420 Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 780,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,220.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 180,101 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -352.93%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

