Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Cut by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 702,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,303,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 58,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 31,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $131.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

