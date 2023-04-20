Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Cut by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.0% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

V stock opened at $232.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.99. The stock has a market cap of $437.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.90 and its 200 day moving average is $213.73.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.30.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

