Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.3% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 58,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 31,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 38,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $105.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $131.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.