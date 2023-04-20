40,000 Shares in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRAC. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition by 39.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRAC opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

