Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $1.29 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,461,000 after purchasing an additional 265,432 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,786,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $114.13 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $116.44. The stock has a market cap of $289.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average is $105.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

