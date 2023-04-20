Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Invests $207,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $346.01 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $381.81. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.37.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

