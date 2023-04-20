Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHP. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.22) to GBX 2,300 ($28.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.12) to GBX 2,900 ($35.89) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.94) to GBX 2,510 ($31.06) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.41) to GBX 2,550 ($31.56) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

