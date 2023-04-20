3,410 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $614,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OKE opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

