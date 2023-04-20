Welch & Forbes LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $107.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

