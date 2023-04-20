Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 1,608 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 537,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 55,787 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 965,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,651,000 after buying an additional 192,788 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 617,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,577,000 after buying an additional 22,366 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $22,998,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $30.87 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

