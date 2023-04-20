Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 471 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

LEG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

