The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after buying an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,544,000 after buying an additional 131,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $296.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $300.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.