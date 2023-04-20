Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.08% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $132.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $108,069.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Lista bought 1,500 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

