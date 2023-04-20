Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $284,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $118.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.11. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.