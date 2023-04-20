Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Leidos worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after buying an additional 532,591 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Leidos by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,149,000 after acquiring an additional 426,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2,971.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 228,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,648,000 after buying an additional 220,751 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.