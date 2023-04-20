Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 68,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.6 %

HLI opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

