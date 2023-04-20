Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,055 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 74,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in General Electric by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 346,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,710,000 after acquiring an additional 61,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

General Electric stock opened at $99.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,301.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.