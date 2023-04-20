Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,079 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Berry in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Berry by 122.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BRY. TheStreet cut Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Berry from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Berry Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $607.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. Berry had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 27.24%. Berry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.94%. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Berry news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 664,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

