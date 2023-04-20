Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Constellation Brands (STZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ):

4/11/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $279.00 to $277.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $253.00 to $257.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Constellation Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $215.00 to $220.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $267.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $218.00.

3/31/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $278.00 to $279.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Constellation Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $253.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $210.00.

3/16/2023 – Constellation Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/22/2023 – Constellation Brands had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $227.87 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of -446.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

