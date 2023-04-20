Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 56.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth $29,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 66.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 88.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $56,051.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,508.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $56,051.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $917,508.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,340 shares of company stock valued at $903,316 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of EXLS stock opened at $166.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.17 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.74 and its 200 day moving average is $169.35.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.14 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
