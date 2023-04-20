Cwm LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,052 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.