Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 12,854 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,919,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,899,000 after purchasing an additional 616,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 8,723.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 261,977 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP stock opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $150.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.40. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $128.88.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.81.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

