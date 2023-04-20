Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 265 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

