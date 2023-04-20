Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,735,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,381,000 after purchasing an additional 83,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,129,000 after acquiring an additional 314,259 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after acquiring an additional 53,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $215.40 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Scotiabank upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.52.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

