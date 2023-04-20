8,815 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,815 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,923,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after buying an additional 1,431,079 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HP by 485.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after buying an additional 1,145,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HP by 51.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after buying an additional 1,138,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.21 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $40.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

