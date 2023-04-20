Critical Analysis: Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) versus The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Steakholder Foods alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Steakholder Foods and The Hain Celestial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.33 The Hain Celestial Group $1.85 billion 0.85 $77.87 million $0.50 35.36

Analyst Ratings

The Hain Celestial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods. Steakholder Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hain Celestial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Steakholder Foods and The Hain Celestial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hain Celestial Group 1 4 4 0 2.33

Steakholder Foods presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 370.00%. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus price target of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 40.84%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than The Hain Celestial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and The Hain Celestial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15% The Hain Celestial Group 2.45% 5.92% 2.66%

Risk and Volatility

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hain Celestial Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats Steakholder Foods on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

(Get Rating)

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993, and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.