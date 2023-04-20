Short Interest in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Grows By 28.1%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 952,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $149.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. 1stdibs.Com’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $37,140.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 163,470 shares in the company, valued at $711,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,453 shares of company stock worth $62,871. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

