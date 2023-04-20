Analyzing Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) & CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY)

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and CN Energy Group.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A -8.94% -6.23% CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and CN Energy Group.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A $78.57 million $0.55 7.51 CN Energy Group. $40.21 million 0.22 $2.23 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Origin Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CN Energy Group..

Origin Materials has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CN Energy Group. shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Origin Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Origin Materials and CN Energy Group., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Origin Materials currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

Summary

Origin Materials beats CN Energy Group. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Materials

Micromidas, Inc., doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets. Micromidas, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Palantir Technologies Inc. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in West Sacramento, California with a facility in Sarnia, Canada.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

