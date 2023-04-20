Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 80,287 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 197% compared to the typical volume of 27,008 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $5,543,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $5,543,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 671,381 shares of company stock worth $38,634,750. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on DASH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $61.73 on Thursday. DoorDash has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $107.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.51.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.