Critical Contrast: ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) versus Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) and ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of Disc Medicine Opco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Disc Medicine Opco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Disc Medicine Opco and ProPhase Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disc Medicine Opco N/A N/A -$46.83 million ($10.00) -2.58 ProPhase Labs $122.65 million 1.10 $18.46 million $1.06 7.41

Analyst Ratings

ProPhase Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Disc Medicine Opco. Disc Medicine Opco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProPhase Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and ProPhase Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disc Medicine Opco 0 0 4 0 3.00 ProPhase Labs 1 0 1 0 2.00

Disc Medicine Opco presently has a consensus price target of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. ProPhase Labs has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.08%. Given ProPhase Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProPhase Labs is more favorable than Disc Medicine Opco.

Volatility and Risk

Disc Medicine Opco has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Disc Medicine Opco and ProPhase Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disc Medicine Opco N/A -37.49% -34.44% ProPhase Labs 15.06% 27.75% 19.28%

Summary

ProPhase Labs beats Disc Medicine Opco on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. Disc Medicine, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment. The Diagnostic Services segment includes COVID-19 and other diagnostic testing services. The Consumer Products segment consists of the manufacturing, retail customers, and personal genomics products and services. The company was founded by Guy J. Quigley and Charles A. Phillips in July 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

