Reviewing Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) & Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) and Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Biofrontera has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clever Leaves has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Biofrontera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Clever Leaves shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Clever Leaves shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clever Leaves 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biofrontera and Clever Leaves, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Biofrontera currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,046.98%. Clever Leaves has a consensus price target of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 763.64%. Given Biofrontera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biofrontera is more favorable than Clever Leaves.

Profitability

This table compares Biofrontera and Clever Leaves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera -2.23% -86.13% -33.47% Clever Leaves -371.71% -51.72% -39.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biofrontera and Clever Leaves’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera $28.67 million 0.57 -$640,000.00 $0.02 30.53 Clever Leaves $17.80 million 0.83 -$66.17 million ($1.75) -0.19

Biofrontera has higher revenue and earnings than Clever Leaves. Clever Leaves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biofrontera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biofrontera beats Clever Leaves on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp. It also Xepi, a prescription cream for the treatment of impetigo. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

