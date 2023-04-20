Critical Survey: Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) versus Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) and Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amada and Renishaw, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Amada alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amada 0 1 1 0 2.50 Renishaw 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amada 8.86% 6.45% 5.10% Renishaw N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Amada and Renishaw’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Amada has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renishaw has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amada and Renishaw’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amada $2.79 billion N/A $226.86 million $2.77 12.41 Renishaw $643.28 million 5.26 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Amada has higher revenue and earnings than Renishaw.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Renishaw shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amada beats Renishaw on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amada

(Get Rating)

AMADA Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others. The Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine division offers integrated solutions from machines through control software, peripheral devices and consumables to maintenance service. The Metal Cutting Machine division provides steel frames for high-rise buildings, bridges and other structures. The Machine Tools division provides the precision finishing of medical devices and other equipment. The Stamping Press division engages in the sale of stamping presses. The Precision Welding Machine division provides precision welding and processing solutions for automotive electrical equipment, secondary batteries, household electrical appliances, LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) displays, personal computers, medical devices, and numerous other products. The Others segment includes real estate and automobile leasing, and golf course management services. The company was founded by Isamu Amad

About Renishaw

(Get Rating)

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations. The firm serves the aerospace, agriculture, automotive, construction, healthcare and power generation industries. The company was founded by David Roberts McMurtry and Daniel John Deer on April 4, 1973 and is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.