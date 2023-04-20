Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Head to Head Survey

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Adaptive Biotechnologies and Acorda Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 1 2 2 0 2.20 Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.12%. Given Adaptive Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adaptive Biotechnologies is more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

90.8% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -108.03% -39.57% -23.51% Acorda Therapeutics -56.46% -69.58% -16.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Acorda Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $185.31 million 6.56 -$200.19 million ($1.41) -6.02 Acorda Therapeutics $118.57 million 0.11 -$65.92 million ($4.71) -0.11

Acorda Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats Acorda Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22. The company was founded by Ronald Cohen in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

