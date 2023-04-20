GDS Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,527 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 993% compared to the average daily volume of 872 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GDS by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 109.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GDS by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in GDS by 33.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GDS by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Trading Down 4.6 %

GDS opened at $16.85 on Thursday. GDS has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About GDS

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.