China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Up 27.7% in March

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 2,215,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

CHPXF stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

