Relay Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,490 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,083% compared to the average volume of 464 call options.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,248 shares of company stock worth $338,194. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

