Traders Buy High Volume of Liberty Global Call Options (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 11,308 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 641% compared to the average volume of 1,526 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LBTYA opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

