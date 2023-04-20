Traders Buy Large Volume of Spirit AeroSystems Call Options (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 11,055 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 194% compared to the typical volume of 3,754 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,240 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at about $36,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,025,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,852,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

