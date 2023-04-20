mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Up 27.7% in March

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of mCloud Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
NASDAQ:MCLD opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. mCloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.86.
mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.
