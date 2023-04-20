mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Up 27.7% in March

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of mCloud Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get mCloud Technologies alerts:

mCloud Technologies Trading Down 17.0 %

NASDAQ:MCLD opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. mCloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in mCloud Technologies Corp ( NASDAQ:MCLD Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of mCloud Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.