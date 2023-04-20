GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 89,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GSE Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

In other GSE Systems news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Technology Partners sold 740,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $533,337.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,875,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in GSE Systems by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GSE Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSE Systems by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 767,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 167,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GVP opened at $0.61 on Thursday. GSE Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.

