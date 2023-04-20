Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rises By 27.7%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DPSGY shares. HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

