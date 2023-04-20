Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rises By 27.7%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DPSGY shares. HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.
Deutsche Post Stock Performance
Deutsche Post stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.
