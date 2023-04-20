Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of KeyCorp Call Options (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 16,516 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average daily volume of 10,265 call options.

NYSE KEY opened at $12.38 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $22.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

